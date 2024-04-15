At Embedded World 2024, the first motherboards with the LGA 1851 socket will be presented. The Taiwanese company iBase has been working in the embedded systems sector for many years and always offers the market the latest products. Therefore, it is not surprising that the first photos of LGA 1851 and the Meteor Lake-PS platform appeared at the exhibition.

The iBase MI1002 motherboard is based on the new Meteor Lake-PS platform, which Intel officially introduced on April 9. The platform is characterized by the fact that it does not use a chipset, as Meteor Lake notebook processors (Core Ultra 100) already have a chipset in them.

As a result, the boards can offer a little less than a classic desktop layout, especially in terms of the number of PCIe lines, but this is enough for many applications. The result is a laptop-desktop hybrid, which is natural for an embedded platform.

At first glance, the new LGA 1851 socket looks exactly the same as the LGA 1700 socket. That’s because the 45 mm × 37.5 mm dimensions of the new socket are identical to the LGA 1700 socket. The difference is the denser pin layout.

For a classic desktop computer, the LGA 1851 socket will work in conjunction with a chipset, which is essential for the implementation of many interfaces and expansion options.

It is expected that the first desktop solutions in the new socket will be presented in the second half of the year in the form of Arrow Lake-S at Computex 2024, which will take place in early June.

According to Taiwanese manufacturers, the focus of the exhibition is likely to be on Intel Lunar Lake to counter Qualcomm’s Snapdragon.