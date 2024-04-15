In the first quarter of 2024, Samsung regained leadership in the global smartphone market after Apple’s shipments fell by 10%. This is evidenced by new data from the International Data Corporation.

Samsung shipped 60.1 million devices and gained 20.8% of the total market. Apple shipped 50.1 million devices in the first quarter, accounting for 17.3% of all shipments.

Third place goes to Xiaomi, which shipped 40.8 million devices and has a 14.1% market share. Fourth place goes to Transsion with 28.5 million devices and 9.9% of the market. Fifth place goes to OPPO with 25.2 million and 8.7%.

IDC expects Apple and Samsung to retain their positions in the top, but notes that Chinese companies are likely to force both manufacturers to look for new opportunities for expansion.