In the first quarter of 2024, Samsung regained leadership in the global smartphone market after Apple’s shipments fell by 10%. This is evidenced by new data from the International Data Corporation.
Samsung shipped 60.1 million devices and gained 20.8% of the total market. Apple shipped 50.1 million devices in the first quarter, accounting for 17.3% of all shipments.
Third place goes to Xiaomi, which shipped 40.8 million devices and has a 14.1% market share. Fourth place goes to Transsion with 28.5 million devices and 9.9% of the market. Fifth place goes to OPPO with 25.2 million and 8.7%.
IDC expects Apple and Samsung to retain their positions in the top, but notes that Chinese companies are likely to force both manufacturers to look for new opportunities for expansion.
“Xiaomi is coming back strong from the large declines experienced over the past two years and Transsion is becoming a stable presence in the Top 5 with aggressive growth in international markets. In contrast, while the Top 2 players both saw negative growth in the first quarter, it seems Samsung is in a stronger position overall than they were in recent quarters,” says Nabila Popal, research director at IDC Worldwide Tracker.
