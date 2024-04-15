The First Person Shooter Festival will start on Steam today, April 15, at 20:00 Kyiv time. The announcement of the festival is accompanied by a trailer with a list of some of the games that will be available as part of the sale.

The trailer shows a fan remake of the first Half-Life – Black Mesa, Far Cry 6 from Ubisoft, a gem of dynamic indie shooters – Ultrakill, RoboCop: Rogue City, High On Life, Squad, Hell Let Loose, System Shock Remake, Trepang 2 and many others.

Pay attention to the game’s publishers and developers. Russian Fulqrum Publishing, aka the former 1C, unfortunately, publishes quite a few boomer shooters, so be careful.

The festival will last until 20:00 on April 22.