TRYX is a new company founded in 2023 that aims to create extraordinary computer components. ZHEN blogger attended the presentation of the company’s new products and received the TRYX PANORAMA 360 ARGB liquid cooling system for review.

It is noted that this cooling system was developed in cooperation with Asetek and has a pump developed by the Danish company. The flagship cooling system with a large screen and three ARGB fans was reviewed.

The known technical characteristics are as follows:

Fans 120 × 120 mm ROTA RRO 120;

Connection 4 pin PWM;

Speeds up to 1850 RPM;

Airflow up to 66 CFM;

Display 6.5″, AMOLED, 2:1 ratio, refresh rate 60;

The warranty is 6 years

The system is delivered unassembled, without maintenance, as is customary. The blogger notes that the box has everything for quick installation. There are mounts for different platforms, fans are installed, thermal paste is already applied, but there is also a tube of thermal paste just in case.

Unusually, there is a 60mm fan under the display to cool the CPU and VRM area. Thanks to the display and the fan, the central unit is as tall as 115 mm.

The system controller, which is a separate board, has two fan outputs, two ARGB device outputs, a USB input for software control, and an ARGB input for synchronization with the motherboard.

When the Intel i7-14700k processor was loaded, the temperature ranged from 70-87 °C at a room temperature of 20 °C.

The blogger notes that the bundled KANALI program is not yet working properly due to early access, but it is already usable. The software can control the speed of the fans and their visual effects.

You can customize the screen separately: you can turn off the screen, change the brightness, turn on the power saving mode, choose the display of statistics and the background image. You can send video formats, static and animated images to the screen. You can wall or virtually divide the screen into two areas.

The program can automatically adjust the video or image to fit the screen format. In addition, the color of the fan backlight can dynamically adjust to the colors of the animation on the screen, which looks amazing!

The cheapest variant of the TRYX PANORAMA AIO cooling system costs approximately $290 USD, while the reviewed variant will cost $373 USD.

A video review in Chinese can be found here: