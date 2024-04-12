Turn-based strategy game Headquarters: World War II from the Ukrainian studio Starni Games has been released. The game is also available with a 10% discount until April 18 and can be purchased for 666 UAH.

Headquarters: World War II is a turn-based strategy game where tactics play an important role. Players will have to storm bunkers, capture buildings, and win tank duels.

The game will offer three campaigns with nine operations in each. Players will be able to play as the United States, Great Britain, and Germany during the Normandy landings.

The locations have many different obstacles, including destroyed equipment. These obstacles provide different levels of cover depending on the angle of attack. Terrain types and terrain also have a direct impact on the range of fire and provide other bonuses.

The game was created on the Unreal Engine and Starni Games paid special attention to details. The unit models are realistic and have the appropriate movement physics. The map is full of various elements such as tanks on fire, destroyed houses, shell craters, etc.

Headquarters: World War II also supports multiplayer battles for up to four players. The game has a mode against real opponents or two-on-two team battles. Battles take place both with a real-time connection and with the help of Slitherine’s CombatHQ system.