Star Wars Outlaws players will need to have an Internet connection to install the physical version of the game, TechRadar reports.

Ubisoft has recently presented the official story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws from Massive Entertainment and announced the release date – August 30, 2024.

At the same time, pre-orders for the game were opened. The project is available in several editions: standard, Gold, and Ultimate.

Accordingly, a copy of the game can be ordered in online stores. On the cover of the disk, there is an inscription that the game requires the Internet to install.

In this case, it is not entirely clear what function the physical edition of the game performs at all. Of course, the game may ask for internet access after installation to install the first day’s patches, which has become the norm in today’s industry, but even without patches, the game is still playable.

Ubisoft said that the Internet will be required to install the game and any future updates, but after that, users will be able to play offline.