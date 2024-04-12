Do you miss cool cars for Friday? Then here’s a great example – the new Ford Focus ST Edition, created according to the classic hot hatch recipe.
It all starts with an attractive appearance: the body of the Ford Focus ST Edition is painted in a bright and rich Azura blue color, black décor and 19-inch wheels with sports tires are added. And all this is decorated with a dual exhaust and a large spoiler on the trunk lid.
The Ford Focus ST Edition has a 2.3-liter EcoBoost gasoline turbo engine with 280 hp and 420 Nm, as well as a 6-speed manual and an eLSD differential in the front wheel drive. This is enough to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.
However, it is not so much the engine and transmission that makes the Ford Focus ST Edition hatchback special, but the chassis – KW suspension with stiffer springs and lower ground clearance (-10 mm), the ability to adjust the shock absorber response to compression/rebound, and powerful Brembo front brakes. And the interior of the new Ford Focus ST Edition is made in accordance with expectations: sports seats with massive lateral support, a steering wheel with an ST logo, carbon fiber decor.
Sales of the Ford Focus ST Edition hot hatch in Europe will start soon. However, an exclusive car cannot be cheap – the price tag should be around $50-55 thousand, depending on the market.
