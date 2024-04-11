This is not the first time Redmi has collaborated with the popular Harry Potter franchise. The company has already released smartphones, headphones, and power supplies in this style.

Recently, the company also announced the release of the Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition smartphone and the Redmi Pad Pro Harry Potter Edition tablet. These devices are part of Xiaomi’s new Turbo series, which aims to provide a flagship level without using flagship SoCs.

Redmi Turbo 3 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor, and Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen2 processor. These devices will surely appeal to fans of the popular franchise.

The Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition has a blue and gold back cover design and a patterned flash. The design of the case uses classic elements from the Harry Potter universe.

This device also comes with a special protective case, a special charger, and a classic Hogwarts College theme. In addition, there are platinum 3D icons on the case, as well as a Dark Magic Horcrux graphic pattern.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The Redmi Turbo 3 boasts exceptional performance and display. This phone from Redmi is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor that delivers flagship-level performance.

It comes with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256/512/1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2712 × 1220 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 2400 nits of peak brightness.

In addition, it features a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel front camera. Redmi Turbo 3 also has a 5000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Redmi Pad Pro Harry Potter Edition has a large Hogwarts logo on the back. It comes with a special protective case that looks like a letter of admission to the school. The tablet has a fairly simple design, with the Hogwarts logo on the bottom half of the back.

Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a high-performance Snapdragon 7s Gen2 processor. The tablet is available in three colors: light blue, smoky green, and dark gray. It features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2.5K+120 Hz, 600 nit brightness, and variable refresh rate.

It supports 33W fast and reverse charging functions to charge its 10,000mAh battery. The company claims that this device has a long standby time of 56 days. The tablet has a sleek and stylish design, with an elegant all-metal body, flat and symmetrical bezels, making it comfortable to use.

It’s worth noting that in addition to the aesthetic appearance, the special versions of Redmi Turbo 3 and Redmi Pad Pro will have similar characteristics to the regular models. These devices will be available in China starting April 15. The prices for the devices are as follows: