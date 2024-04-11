The PCI-SIG (Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group), which includes about 900 companies, is responsible for discussing and shaping the PCIe bus standards.

PCI-SIG reveals PCIe 7.0 specifications

This week, the association announced that it is making progress in developing a new version of PCIe 7.0 and has published version 0.5 for members. There is a possibility that the release specification of PCIe 7.0 could be approved as early as 2024. Currently, PCIe 7.0 development includes the following functional goals:

  • provides data transfer rates of 128 GB/s and up to 512 GB/s in both directions via PCIe x16 configuration;
  • use of PAM4 signal coding (amplitude modulation with 4 levels);
  • focus on signal parameters along the entire length of the channel;
  • achieve low latency and high reliability;
  • improving energy efficiency;
  • maintaining backward compatibility with previous generations of PCIe technology.

PCIe 7.0 technology aims to become a scalable switching solution for data-intensive markets such as 800G Ethernet, artificial intelligence, machine learning, hyper-scalable data centers, quantum and cloud computing. As PCIe technology continues to evolve to meet the high-bandwidth requirements of these applications, the PCIe 7.0 architecture will focus on signal quality while improving the power efficiency of signal processing.

