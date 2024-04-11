OnePlus has recently received the first AI-based feature – AI Eraser, which uses AI to remove unnecessary elements from photos. Now it has become known that the company’s smartphones will also be among the first to receive Google’s most powerful AI, Gemini 1.0 Ultra.

According to Android Authority, during the Cloud Next presentation, Google announced that OPPO and OnePlus smartphones will receive several Gemini-based features: news summaries, audio summaries, an “AI toolkit,” and more.

In addition, Google’s most powerful AI model, Gemini 1.0 Ultra, which will be available on smartphones later this year, will be among the first to appear on OnePlus and OPPO, and possibly even faster than on Pixel.

Both companies also plan to continue developing AI on their smartphones and said that they will share details of their cooperation with Google and talk about the devices that will feature Google’s AI later.