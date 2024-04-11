Google Photos users will get an AI update. The company has announced that advanced editing features that were previously available only to Pixel users and Google One subscribers will now be free to all Google Photos users, TechCrunch reports.

Users will be able to use Google Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted elements from photos; Photo Unblur, which uses machine learning to improve the clarity of blurry photos; Portrait Light, which allows you to change the light source in photos after the fact, and others.

Magic Editor is the most impressive tool among the others. Introduced last year with the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Magic Editor uses generative AI to fill in gaps in photos and move the subject.

Magic Editor also lets you change a gray sky to blue, remove people from the background, center the subject, remove some objects from the photo, and make other changes.

Editing tools have been the main benefit of the Google Pixel and the Google One cloud storage subscription. But with the rise of AI-powered editing tools, Google decided to make its photo editing suite available to more people.

The tools will be made publicly available starting May 15 in stages, with AI features becoming available to all users in a few weeks from the start of the rollout.

There are certain hardware requirements to be able to use them. For example, on ChromeOS, the device must be a Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118+ or have at least 3 GB of RAM. On mobile devices, you must be running Android 8.0 or later or iOS 15 or later.

Users will receive 10 Magic Editor saves per month. To get more, you will still have to purchase a Google One premium plan, which means 2 TB of storage or more.