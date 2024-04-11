Google is investing $1 billion to improve digital connectivity between the US and Japan. This includes the expansion of the Pacific Connect initiative and the delivery of two new submarine cables, Proa and Taihei.

The company wrote in a blog post that in collaboration with several partners, including KDDI, ARTERIA, Citadel Pacific, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), the new cables will create additional fiber routes between the continental United States and Japan in support of Google’s Japan Digitization Initiative.

Additionally, the company will also finance the construction of an interconnector cable that will connect Hawaii, the CNMI and Guam. It will connect trans-Pacific routes, improving reliability and reducing latency for users in the Pacific Islands and around the world.

In addition, Google said that submarine cables can provide economic benefits and productivity in the places where they run. The study shows that in Japan, Google’s investment in network infrastructure increased GDP by more than $400 million over the previous decade.

The company adds that expanded access to digital services will allow more people to take advantage of skill development and career opportunities. Businesses and government organizations will also benefit and be able to better serve their customers.