Apple has sent out a threat alert to individual iPhone users in 92 countries, warning them that they could be targeted by spyware, TechCrunch reports.

“Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-,” Apple said in a statement.

This is not the first time Apple has sent such notifications. Since 2021, the company has notified users of potential dangers in more than 150 countries.

Last October, Apple also sent an identical warning to some journalists and politicians in India. Later, the non-profit human rights group Amnesty International reported that it had discovered NSO Group’s invasive Pegasus spyware on the smartphones of prominent journalists in India.

“We are unable to provide more information about what caused us to send you this notification, as that may help mercenary spyware attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future,” the company said.

Apple claims that it relies solely on internal threat information and investigations to detect such attacks.