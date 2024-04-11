Apple has begun investigating false touches on the Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and first-generation Ultra smartwatches. This was reported by 9to5Mac.

This is the second time the company is investigating a similar case with smartwatches. In February, Apple also reported that it was aware of problems with false touches on the Series 8 and Ultra 2.

The company sent out an announcement to authorized services informing them that it was still investigating the cause of the problem and advised them not to replace the affected Apple Watch devices.

The company is now advising users who are experiencing this problem to restart their Apple Watch by holding down the side button and Digital Crown for 10 seconds, and to stay up to date with watchOS software updates.

The problem with false touches appeared several months ago, and some users on Apple’s forums and Reddit said that it made their watches unusable.