Sales of Alfa Romeo cars may not be very high right now – but it looks like the future is full of optimism! After the launch of the small crossover Alfa Romeo Tonale, it’s time for an even more compact car – the new Alfa Romeo Milano.

The designers have done a great job, incorporating all the characteristic features of Alfa into the 4.17-meter-long Alfa Romeo Milano: pointed headlights and the grille shield between them, wheels with rounded holes, a spoiler on the trunk lid, and version designations on the front fenders.

By the way, there will be several versions at once – electric and hybrid, with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Thus, the Alfa Romeo Milano crossover will also be the company’s first electric vehicle: it will receive an electric motor with a capacity of 156 hp or even 240 hp, front-wheel drive, a 54 kWh battery with a promised range of up to 410 km.

Another option is a 136-horsepower hybrid built on the basis of a 1.2-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor integrated into the transmission. The drive can be front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive Q4 – in the latter case, another electric motor is added to the rear wheels. Everything is very similar to numerous models of Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep, Opel, FIAT, Lancia, with which the Alfa Romeo Milano crossover shares the SMR technical platform.

Inside the cabin, the driver and passengers of the Alfa Romeo Milano will find sports seats, a classic 3-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen center display, an automatic transmission shifter, and more. In many details, all of the above cars are recognizable again, but the Alfa Romeo Milano crossover sets its own style with round ventilation deflectors, red lighting and stitching.

Sales of the new Alfa Romeo Milano in Europe are expected to start this summer, after which we expect the car to be available in Ukraine. The starting price in the European market is approximately 30 thousand euros.