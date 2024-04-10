The Toyota 4Runner SUV has been frankly delayed in production even with interim updates, as the completely new generation of the model was released more than ten years ago. And now we finally meet the completely and truly “new” Toyota 4Runner SUV!

It has become more aggressive in design and larger in size: the length reaches 4.95 meters, the wheelbase has crossed the 2.84-meter mark. A wide range of versions for the new Toyota 4Runner includes Trailhunter and TRD Pro modifications, which feature off-road tires, extended wheel arches, special OME Old Man Emu shock absorbers, a side schnorkel, etc.

The new generation of the Toyota 4Runner still has a frame structure, but has radically changed the type of engine: instead of an atmospheric V6, a 4-cylinder 2.4-liter turbo engine is now used. The i-FORCE engine develops 278 hp, and the i-FORCE MAX hybrid variant has an additional 48 hp electric motor and develops a total power of 326 horses.

Each of these engines is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. But the type of drive may differ: 2WD rear-wheel drive, Part-Time 4WD or Full-Time 4WD. There is also a 2-speed transfer case with a lowering row and a differential lock.

Inside the Toyota 4Runner, the driver and passengers are greeted by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen display with a diagonal of up to 14 inches (depending on the configuration). In addition, there is a Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety package and additional sockets with a capacity of up to 2.4 kW to power household devices when going on a picnic.

Sales of the new Toyota 4Runner will start this summer. The car is initially focused on the US market, but we can be sure that this Toyota 4Runner SUV will find its fans in Ukraine.