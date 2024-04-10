Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

This is the sequel to the 2019 film Joker, which was a huge success, earning over $1 billion at the global box office. It is also the highest-grossing R-rated film in the history of global box office.

The film also received 11 Oscar nominations for Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score.

The new film will be released on the big screens on October 4 this year. The film’s director, Howard Phillips, said that the movie will have a strong musical atmosphere.

Ukrainian trailer:

Trailer in English: