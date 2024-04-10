The publication continues below the advertisement

Rakuten Kobo has announced its first e-books with a color screen – Libra Colour and Clara Colour. They will use Kaleido’s color screen technology. This was reported by The Verge.

Kaleido is the latest color screen technology from E Ink. It has subtle, pastel colors and the pixel density per inch drops from 300 to 150 when viewing color content.

The Libra Colour will have a 7-inch screen with a resolution of 1264×1680 pixels, IPX8 water protection, a 2050 mAh battery, 32 GB storage, and will cost $220. The e-reader will also support the Kobo Stylus 2.

The Clara Colour has a slightly smaller 6″ inch screen with a resolution of 1448×1072 pixels, a 1500 mAh battery, the same IPX8 water protection, 16 GB storage, and a $150 price tag.

Both e-books from Kobo will go on sale on April 30.