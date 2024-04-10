As part of the Google Cloud Next presentation, the company announced a new line of protection for organizations – Chrome Enterprise Premium. According to Google, this offering can help simplify and strengthen endpoint security.
For $6 per month per user, Chrome Enterprise Premium offers:
- Corporate controls that enforce policies, manage software updates and extensions to align with corporate policies, and support RDP, SCP, SSH, and other TCP protocols;
- Security statistics and reporting that will provide users with event, device, and forensic reports for enterprise-wide visibility;
- Context-sensitive access control that is scalable for web applications. It can provide continuous Zero Trust access to SaaS and web applications with context-sensitive access control and reduce data theft risks for authorized and unauthorized applications;
- Threat and data protection that provides content verification and data loss prevention, malware and phishing protection using advanced intelligence and AI, dynamic URL filtering, and website categorization.
