Google Cloud and the German company Bayer have announced that they are creating an artificial intelligence-based platform that will help radiologists perform medical diagnostics and process their results faster. This was reported by CNBC.

According to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, generative AI will mark abnormalities in images to attract the attention of radiologists. The technology will also allow to quickly obtain the necessary information from the patient’s medical history.

For example, if a patient comes in for an annual breast cancer screening, the platform can identify current problems, compare images with previous screenings, and summarize this information.

As you know, a radiologist diagnoses diseases and pathologies using radiological examination methods. But, for example, there is a shortage of specialized specialists in the United States.

As of the beginning of April, the American College of Radiology website had more than 1800 vacancies, although in April 2014 there were about 220. Another problem is the professional burnout that specialists face.

Google Cloud said that the new platform can help solve current problems, particularly with human resources. The company explained that the entire process is designed to help radiologists complete their tasks faster, which will make them more efficient, as they will be able to provide care to more patients.

At the same time, Google Cloud emphasized that the AI platform will not replace radiologists. The doctor will still have “sole control” over recommendations to patients. The company wants people to treat the platform as an auxiliary tool.