Black Salt Games is partnering with production company Story Kitchen to create a feature-length adaptation of its fishing horror adventure Dredge, Variety reports.

Story Kitchen is a film studio that specializes in adapting video game franchises to the movie format. She made her feature film debut with Sonic the Hedgehog and has already signed a deal to adapt Sifu, Vampire Survivors and It Takes Two.

It’s hard to imagine how the film adaptation could turn out, because the original game is primarily about atmosphere. The project very organically combines measured and calm gameplay during the day with Lovecraftian horror at night, without telling a long story.