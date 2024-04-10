Automattic, the company that owns WordPress, Tumblr, and Texts, is expanding its communication business and buying Beeper, a universal chat app, for $125 million, reports Bloomberg.

As part of the deal, Automattic is taking over the entire company, which employs 27 people. Beeper co-founder Eric Migicovsky will become head of messaging at Automattic.

This is another agreement on the part of the company to develop the online communication business. The day before, the company acquired the Texts service, which also collected chats from all messengers in one place. The deal is worth $50 million.

In a blog post on Beeper’s official website, the company said that its team and product will be merged with Texts to further develop the service.

For a long time, Beeper developers have been trying to give Android device owners the ability to use iMessage, but due to disagreements with Apple, they have not been able to fulfill this plan.