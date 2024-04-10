Acer has announced two new 14-inch gaming laptops: Nitro 14 and Predator Helios Neo 14. The company is also releasing an updated Nitro 16 model with current-generation AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors, The Verge reports.

The price for the new Nitro 14 starts at $1,299.99. The laptop can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 32 GB of LPDDR5X SDRAM, and 1 TB of NVME SSD storage. It is available with G-Sync 120Hz displays with a resolution of 2560×1600 or 1920×1200.

The older 14-inch Predator Helios Neo model will cost from $1799.99 and is equipped with an Intel Ultra 9 185H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and three display options: 3072 × 1920 at 165 Hz, 2560 × 1600 at 120 Hz, or 1920 × 1200 at 120 Hz. All of them support NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. Memory and storage options are the same as in the Nitro 14.

The Nitro 16, which starts at $1399.99, with NVIDIA RTX 4060 and AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS with Ryzen AI or one of three 14th Gen Intel Core i7 HX chips, ending with the Intel Core i7-14700HX. It comes with either a 2560×1600 or 1920×1200 panel with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus or the ability to switch between an integrated and discrete GPU. Both AMD and Intel variants can be configured with up to 2 TB of storage and up to 32 GB of DDR5 SDRAM.

All of these new laptops use liquid metal between the processor and the cooling unit, which is better at reducing thermal temperatures than traditional thermal paste.

All Acer gaming laptops also feature the new Experience Zone, as Acer calls it, with a library of AI-related features. It can be accessed by simply pressing the NitroSense key. They also all come with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key on the keyboard and a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The 14-inch Nitro and Predator Helios Neo, as well as the Nitro 16 versions for AMD and Intel processors, will be available in North America in May and in June in EMEA.