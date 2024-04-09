TikTok is preparing to launch a new photo platform called TikTok Notes, which is expected to become a direct competitor to Instagram. This was reported by TechCrunch.

Users began receiving notifications that Notes was about to be released and that their posts with photos would be published there immediately if they agreed to do so.

The day before, a website for Notes also appeared, which is now available through Web Archive, and the company confirmed the existence of the new service in a statement to TechCrunch:

“As part of our continued commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats.”

It is not yet known when Notes will be launched, but judging by the notifications that users receive, it will happen soon.