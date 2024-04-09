According to the description of the new story trailer on Ubisoft Japan’s YouTube channel, Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30, 2024. This was discovered by Insider Gaming.

At the time of publication, the video is no longer available, but the trailer is officially due to be shown today at 19:00. On the company’s other channels, the premiere is still available and the description does not contain any information about the game’s release date.

Earlier, Ubisoft reported that the game should be released in 2024.

The description to the trailer makes it clear that Ubisoft does not plan to change its habits, the game will have an internal store and several editions that will offer different cosmetic content.

Translation of the trailer description from Japanese by Insider Gaming:

“Coming August 30, 2024. Gold and Ultimate Editions, which include the game and Season Pass, are available 3 days early. Pre-order now and receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, which includes cosmetics for the Trailblazer spaceship and speeder!* The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack* pre-order bonus includes: – Cosmetics for the speeder – Cosmetics for the Trailblazer spaceship *Offers, content, and dates are subject to change. Content may be available for sale and free distribution separately at any time at Ubisoft’s sole discretion.”

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on Windows PC, Xbox Seies X/S and PlayStation 5.