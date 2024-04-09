Find My Device, an Android-based lost device search network, has been released. It will be implemented first in the United States and Canada, and later worldwide. This is stated in the Google blog.

By leveraging the network of billions of Android devices, users will be able to find lost smartphones, watches, headphones, etc. more easily and quickly. The system will use other nearby devices to show users the approximate location of their lost smartphone.

Thanks to Find My Device, most devices can be found even when they are not connected to the network. And Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners will be able to find their smartphones even when they are completely turned off.

Another feature is the Proximity Search mode, which will help you find devices within range of your smartphone. In May, support for tracking Chipolo and Pebblebee trackers, designed specifically for the new network, will also be added.

In addition, Find My Device on both Android and iOS will warn users if an unknown tracker is detected in the vicinity.

You will also be able to share your devices with others. For example, you can share information about your remote control or keys with a roommate. This way, all users with whom you share a device will have access to its location.

For Find My Device to work, your device must be running Android 9 or later. Google also promises that more companies will add network support to their devices in the future.