Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicts the development of artificial intelligence that will be smarter than the smartest human, probably by 2025 or 2026. He said this in a new interview, Reuters reports.

“If you define AGI (general artificial intelligence) as smarter than the smartest human, then I think it will probably be next year, within two years,” he said.

Elon Musk is not the only one interested in the idea of creating AGI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also interested in this topic.

For example, before he was fired last year, OpenAI researchers warned the company’s board of directors about a powerful breakthrough in AI that they said could threaten humanity.

After Sam Altman returned to OpenAI, he wrote a letter to the team. In it, he not only outlined the company’s priorities, but also added that he was looking forward to “completing the work on AGI.”

Meta has also joined the growing list of companies trying to create general artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, it became known that the company was reorganizing its AI development teams to this end.

However, Microsoft President Brad Smith said last December that there is no chance of creating AGI within the next 12 months. In his opinion, this technology may appear in a decade.