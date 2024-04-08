Spotify has launched a beta version of a new artificial intelligence option that allows users to create playlists based on written prompts. This was reported by TechCrunch.

Initially, the feature will be available for users of Android and iOS devices in the UK and Australia. But in the coming months, the geography of the option will expand.

With the new AI-powered option, users will be able to create more customized playlists. The prompts can be related to some places, activities, movie characters, animals, etc.

The feature can be found in the Your Library tab in the Spotify app by clicking the plus sign (+) in the upper right corner of the screen. A pop-up menu will appear, showing AI Playlist as a new option alongside the existing Playlist and Blend options.

Spotify explains that the best playlists can be created with the help of suggestions that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists, and decades. After creating a playlist, users can use AI to improve the final result.

Spotify says it uses large language models (LLM) to understand user intent. Then, the streaming service applies its personalization technology – information about the listener’s history and preferences – to create a personalized playlist using AI.