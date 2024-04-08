Notepad++ is asking users for help in removing a website that claims to be the original project but has nothing to do with it, Bleeping Computer reports.

Although at the time of this writing the lookalike site redirects visitors to the official Notepad++ download page, there is some concern that it could pose a security risk – for example, if it one day starts promoting malware or spam.

The lookalike is called notepad.plus (instead of notepad++) and uses the project’s branding and even manages to rank high in search results alongside the official site.

“I’ve received numerous complaints via email, social media, and forums regarding a website that poses a significant threat to our community,” writes Don Ho, the original developer of Notepad++.

According to Ho, notepad.plus appears in search results when users search for “download Notepad++”.

The look-alike website has a clear disclaimer at the bottom, stating that it is an unofficial fan site and that it is not affiliated with the original project.

The developer encourages users to report this site through the Google Safebrowsing form.

However, this approach may not be effective given that the lookalike site is not currently distributing any malware. Additionally, announcing that the site is not related to the original project may protect the site from such accusations.

On the other hand, the Notepad++ logo and branding used on the site may still violate trademark protection rules.