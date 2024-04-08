Microsoft recently announced the creation of Microsoft AI, an organization that will help the company develop and research artificial intelligence products, including Copilot. Building on this organization, the AI Center is now opening a new center in London to lead the development of state-of-the-art language models and their supporting infrastructure.

The new AI center will be headed by Jordan Hoffmann, a scientist and AI engineer. He has previously distinguished himself as an AI pioneer at Inflection and DeepMind, which are also based in London.

The company also notes that the UK has a large pool of talent and AI-experienced employees, so in the coming weeks and months, the company will start publishing job postings and actively hiring engineers and scientists to help develop artificial intelligence.

“This is great news for Microsoft AI and for the U.K. As a British citizen, born and raised in London, I’m proud to have co-founded and built a cutting-edge AI business here. I’m deeply aware of the extraordinary talent pool and AI ecosystem in the U.K., and I’m excited to make this commitment to the U.K. on behalf of Microsoft AI,” said Mustafa Suleiman, executive vice president and general manager of Microsoft AI.

The new AI center complements the company’s existing presence in the UK, including the Microsoft Research Cambridge lab, which is home to some of the world’s leading researchers in the areas of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and performance.

The company has also recently announced a £2.5 billion investment to upskill the UK workforce for the AI era and build the infrastructure for the AI economy, including a commitment to deliver 20,000 state-of-the-art GPUs to the country by 2026.