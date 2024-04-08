According to The Document Foundation blog, the government of Schleswig-Holstein, a state in northern Germany, has decided to switch 30,000 computers used in local government from Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office to Linux and LibreOffice.

The website links to the official page of the government and reports that the decision was made after the success of the pilot project. The Prime Minister notes that Schleswig-Holstein will be the first state in Germany to make open source software the standard for all government PCs.

This decision was made following the conclusion of the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) that the use of Microsoft 365 by the European Commission violates data protection law.