The small crossover Renault Captur of the second generation returned to Ukraine about a year ago: before we could get used to it, an updated version of the car was ready!

Moreover, the changes in appearance were quite large-scale, in fact, the crossover received a new “face”: rectangular headlights with small protrusions, a modified grille, a front bumper with LED elements at the corners, even the shape of the hood is new.

Renault Captur has been updated with a new "face" and display
However, the rear of the Renault Captur differs only in small details of the lights and the absence of chrome. In addition, there are new wheels: they can be 17/18/19-inch. There is also a new version of the Esprit Alpine, which has a “sporty” decor.

There are also some changes in the Renault Captur’s interior. For example, a larger 10.4-inch vertical display is installed on the front panel. These changes have resulted in the new display replacing the climate control unit; although certain shortcut buttons for the most popular functions remain. Another display (10.25-inch maximum) is used as the instrument cluster.

The Renault Captur will be offered with 1.0 TCE (90 hp) or 1.3 TCE (140/155/160 hp) gasoline engines, 1.0 LPG (100 hp) gas engine, as well as a 1.6 E-TECH hybrid powerplant with 145 horsepower. A variety of transmissions are available (manual or automatic), but the type of drive is front-wheel drive only.

Sales in Europe will start soon. Then we expect the car to arrive in Ukraine; and we are very curious: what will be available and how much will it cost?