The small crossover Renault Captur of the second generation returned to Ukraine about a year ago: before we could get used to it, an updated version of the car was ready!

Moreover, the changes in appearance were quite large-scale, in fact, the crossover received a new “face”: rectangular headlights with small protrusions, a modified grille, a front bumper with LED elements at the corners, even the shape of the hood is new.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

However, the rear of the Renault Captur differs only in small details of the lights and the absence of chrome. In addition, there are new wheels: they can be 17/18/19-inch. There is also a new version of the Esprit Alpine, which has a “sporty” decor.

There are also some changes in the Renault Captur’s interior. For example, a larger 10.4-inch vertical display is installed on the front panel. These changes have resulted in the new display replacing the climate control unit; although certain shortcut buttons for the most popular functions remain. Another display (10.25-inch maximum) is used as the instrument cluster.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The Renault Captur will be offered with 1.0 TCE (90 hp) or 1.3 TCE (140/155/160 hp) gasoline engines, 1.0 LPG (100 hp) gas engine, as well as a 1.6 E-TECH hybrid powerplant with 145 horsepower. A variety of transmissions are available (manual or automatic), but the type of drive is front-wheel drive only.

Sales in Europe will start soon. Then we expect the car to arrive in Ukraine; and we are very curious: what will be available and how much will it cost?