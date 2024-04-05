The creator of Minecraft has returned to the gaming industry with his new studio Bitshift Entertainment after a 10-year hiatus. Markus “Notch” Persson reported about this in his X.

Studio name and logo pic.twitter.com/AyxK2ggFW6 — notch (@notch) April 2, 2024

After Microsoft acquired Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014, the developer left the studio and the gaming industry, returning to small-scale experiments.

“If I ever accidentally do something that becomes popular, I will probably retract it immediately,” Persson said at the time.

Notch writes in X that this time he will focus on the roguelike genre, and in the canonical sense, with dungeon exploration, cursed items, opportunities to absurdly break game mechanics to your advantage, and so on.

The developer also shared a screenshot from the working version of the project, the game does not yet have its own models and textures, so it uses materials from the public domain.