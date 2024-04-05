Google is preparing to launch a new Find My Device network for Android, which will help users find lost devices more easily. The company has started sending emails announcing the release, reports 9to5Google.

Some users received them on Thursday, April 4. The report says that the Find My Device network will be released in three days, so it will potentially start rolling out on April 7 or 8.

The Android Device Locator Network, which Google announced last year, is going to use the huge number of Android devices to help find missing phones, headphones, and trackers. If the device is offline, the user will be shown the last known location.

Users will also be notified when the Find My Device network is fully released, and will be able to opt out if they wish.

The release of this functionality was delayed because Google and Apple were working together on an industry standard that would help prevent malicious actors from using the network to track other people’s movements.