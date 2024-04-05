Ubisoft has announced that a new Ubisoft Forward livestream will take place on June 10 from Los Angeles.

It’s back ✨ Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvH — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

In addition, Ubisoft will join Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest, which will take place a few days earlier on June 7 this year.

Ubisoft does not disclose which games will be shown at the event, but among the projects in development are Star Wars Outlaws, Splinter Cell remake, and Assassin’s Creed Codename Red.

In February, Ubisoft announced that it plans to reveal the scope of its fiscal year 2024-25 game lineup in May, which may coincide with the company’s planned announcement of its full-year earnings in the same month.