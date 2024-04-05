The series Avatar: The Last Airbender from Netflix, a film adaptation of the famous American animated series of the 2000s, was released in February this year and received mixed reviews from critics (55/100 on Metacritic and 60% on Rotten Tomatoes), although the audience rated it slightly better (6.4 and 73%, respectively).

Nevertheless, a few days after the release, Netflix extended Avatar: The Last Airbender for two seasons at once. But it looks like work on the second season may not be easy: as Variety reports, showrunner Albert Kim has left the series. He moves to Disney Plus, where he will become an executive producer of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and work on other new projects.

Albert Kim joined the team working on Avatar: The Last Airbender in 2020, when Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, the co-creators of the original Nickelodeon animated series, left the project due to “creative differences”.

Now, two showrunners – Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space) and Christine Boylan (Poker Face, The Punisher) – will be taking over the next two seasons. In the first season, Boylan was a co-executive producer, while Raisani was an executive producer, director and VFX supervisor. Thus, it turns out that the series, which has only had one season so far, already has a total of five showrunners.