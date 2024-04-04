The Epic Games Store has launched another weekly game giveaway, and this time it’s a pretty good one. You can get the space RPG The Outer Worlds and the stealth/action Thief for free.

The giveaway will last until 18:00 next Thursday, when these games will be replaced by Ghostrunners action.

The Outer Worlds is an RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division in which the player wakes up on a colonist ship heading to the edge of the galaxy and finds himself in the center of a deep conspiracy that threatens to destroy the colony. Players will have to explore the various planets and locations of Halcyon, face different factions vying for power, and make important decisions that will determine how the story develops.

EGS is giving away a version of Spacer’s Choice Edition, which includes all the add-ons in addition to the standard game.

Thieft is a first-person stealth/action game developed by Eidos-Montréal. In this re-imagining of the cult classic franchise, the player takes on the role of Garrett, a thief who finds himself entangled in a conflict where the citizens of the City are fighting for independence.