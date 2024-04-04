It has become known that the fifth film of the sci-fi franchise The Matrix is being worked on. The film has neither a title nor a scheduled premiere date yet. However, some details about the project have already been announced, writes The Verge.

The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard has been invited to write and direct the new film. Lana Wachowski will be the executive producer of the fifth Matrix.

In a statement, Jesse Ehrman, president of production at Warner Bros. Motion Pictures President Jesse Ehrman said that Drew Goddard came to the studio with a fresh idea for the future of the franchise.

According to him, the new idea will honor what Lana and Lilli Wachowski started more than 25 years ago and offer a unique perspective based on the director’s own love for the films and characters.

“It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life,” Goddard said. “Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

It is not yet known whether stars such as Keanu Reeves or Carrie-Anne Moss will return to work on The Matrix. So we will keep an eye on the situation.

As a reminder, the cult franchise The Matrix was made in the cyberpunk genre and consists of several films. The first one was released in 1999, and a few years later, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. In 2021, the fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections.