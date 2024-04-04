Tamim Antoniades, one of the co-founders of Ninja Theory studio and the writer and director of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, has left the company. This was reported by VGC.

In addition to Hellblade, Antoniades also worked on Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry.

He was involved in the early stages of Hellblade 2 development, but now the development is led by environment art director Dan Attwell, visual effects director Mark Slater-Tunstill, and audio director David Garcia.

Reasons and details about why Tamim Antoniades left Ninja Theory are not disclosed.

Currently, Ninja Theory is finishing work on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which will be released on May 21 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game will cost $50 and take about eight hours to complete, just like the first part. The game will also have Ukrainian localization.

Some Western journalists have already been able to play the preview and shared new details. Senua will hunt down the Vikings who burned down her village, and the developers took inspiration for the game from The Battle of the Bastards, the most highly rated episode of Game of Thrones.

Battles in the game will also take place in “arenas”, but the overall combat has been improved compared to the first part, and more new animations have been added. The puzzles in the game are also similar to those in the first Hellblade.

However, there are also less happy moments, such as the 30 frames per second limit for Xbox Series X|S. According to Special Effects Director Mark Slater-Tanstill, this is because Ninja Theory wants to achieve a more “cinematic” feel to the game, similar to movies that limit themselves to 24 frames per second.