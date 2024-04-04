It seems that the small Suzuki Vitara crossover has always been with us. Well, at least it has been with us for 10 years: that’s how long the history of the current generation Suzuki Vitara has been. During this time, the car has received several updates, but Suzuki does not stop and plans to maintain interest in the Suzuki Vitara for several more years with another update.

Although these updates, frankly speaking, are not radical. Externally, the updated Suzuki Vitara features a redesigned front bumper with a black center insert. There are also new wheels and body colors, such as this dark blue.

The main change in the Suzuki Vitara’s interior is the appearance of a new multimedia system with a large 9-inch screen; in general, everything is known from the Suzuki S-Cross model. In addition, the company has announced the expansion and upgrade of security systems.

In the European market, the Suzuki Vitara crossover is available with two hybrid powertrains: either a combination of a 1.4-liter turbo engine and an MHEV hybrid (total power of 129 hp), or a hybrid based on a 1.5-liter atmospheric engine with a more powerful 33 hp electric motor – a total of 116 “horses”. The latter option is not available in Ukraine, but the update of the Suzuki Vitara could be a great opportunity to bring such a hybrid version to the market.

We will find out more details in the summer, when the sales of the updated Suzuki Vitara are scheduled to start; the price will be announced later.