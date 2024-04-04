Microsoft is working on a feature for Microsoft Edge that will allow users to set limits on RAM usage, reports The Verge.

The discovery was shared by Leopeva64 in X. The new functionality was found in the Canary version of the web browser.

A new section on the Settings page could let you control how much RAM Edge can use, you can also choose whether this control is activated only when you are playing a game or always:https://t.co/YiCu5igL0U pic.twitter.com/pE29PI6FfR — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) March 27, 2024

Users will be able to choose how much memory the browser can use. On devices with 16 GB, it is possible to set a limit from 1 GB to 16 GB. There is also a switch in the settings to limit the RAM only when a game is running on the computer.

Users are immediately warned that limiting the use of RAM may affect the overall performance of the browser.

It is not yet known when this feature will be available in the stable version of Microsoft Edge.