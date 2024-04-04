Intellias has acquired the American IT company C2 Solutions. It was founded in 2010 and specializes in Digital Health and Medical Devices. The deal was announced by Intellias.

According to the company, C2 Solutions provides its clients with technology services with a focus on strategy development, engineering, data architecture, testing, and user experience design.

Besides, according to the American annual Fast 50 ranking, it was included in the list of fastest growing businesses in Minnesota.

“With the acquisition of C2 Solutions, Intellias strengthens its presence in the US market and its competencies in Digital Health and Medical Devices,” Intellias said in a statement.

It will also increase the number of active projects in the company, which will allow Intellias to hire more specialists in Ukraine and abroad.

Intellias explained that the C2 Solutions team will be integrated into the company’s organizational structure. Both parties will focus on sharing experience and expertise. The focus is also on integrating Intellias’ corporate culture and values and providing C2 colleagues with all the opportunities for career and professional growth.

Intellias is one of the largest IT companies in Ukraine. It currently employs 3,200 specialists in 14 countries. The company develops high-tech solutions for clients in the mobility, retail, financial services, telecommunications, and high tech industries. The company’s expertise includes product engineering, AI/ML, cloud services, DevOps, IoT, data analytics, etc.

This is the second successful M&A deal for Intellias. In the fall of 2022, it acquired an IT company headquartered in the UK. The company is called Digitally Inspired and specializes in the retail and e-commerce industries.