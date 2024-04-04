Yellow Brick Games, the studio of former Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw, has unveiled a trailer for its debut game Eternal Strands.

The third-person action-adventure game combines the mechanics of climbing large monsters like in Shadow of the Colossus and manipulating the elements and physics like in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Yellow Brick Games was founded in 2020 by gaming industry veterans and focuses on decent working conditions. The team believes that game development should be enjoyable not only at the end, when the result is ready, but all the time.

It is scheduled for release in 2025.