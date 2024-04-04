The creator of the NextGen Dreams channel has used filters, mods, and artificial intelligence to make Cyberpunk 2077 graphics look realistic.

NextGen Dreams posted a video on its channel and showed how different elements of the game look with the improvements. He demonstrated how cars and city driving look like using the Nvidia AI RTX filter, DLSS 3.5, path tracing, and RTX 4090 Cyberpunk 2077.

In the mods settings, there is a special ReShade created based on the new NVIDIA RTX artificial intelligence filters. These filters manipulate the brightness, contrast, and saturation of the image in real time using AI.

Previously, NextGen Dreams showed how Cyberpunk 2077 shooting would look like if the game was made in the style of Unrecord, one of the projects on Unreal Engine 5. It also used ReShade, DLSS 3.5, and AITrack.

In the video descriptions, the author also provides a list of mods used to create a realistic image in case viewers want to try to replicate it.