Motorola held an event in India to unveil the new Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and Pantone-confirmed colors, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch POLED display with a resolution of 1220p and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The maximum backlight level of the display is 2000 nits. In addition, this is the first smartphone to receive Pantone-confirmed colors.

The front also has a 50-megapixel front camera. At the back, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a three-camera system: a 50MP main camera with ƒ/1.4 aperture and optical stabilization, a 10MP telephoto with three times optical zoom, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens that also has a macro function.

It’s also the first Motorola smartphone to support AI Photo Enhancement Engine technology with optimization for motion capture and color segmentation.

On the inside, in addition to the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the smartphone also features a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W induction charging. The Edge 50 Pro will come in 8GB or 12GB of RAM, which in both cases will be complemented by 256GB of storage.

The Edge 50 Pro received Motorola’s new HelloUX interface based on Android 14, which includes generative AI functions for creating wallpapers.

It is also the company’s first phone to support Motorola Smart Connect, a new set of seamless Moto features that work across Motorola and Lenovo smartphones, tablets and PCs with support for external displays and data synchronization.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in India on April 9. The version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost $383, and 12/256 GB – $431.