Microsoft may redesign a significant portion of the Start menu in Windows 11, as indicated by changes in the test version of the OS.

As noted on X by regular Windows leaker PhantomOfEarth, the menu may have a completely different design to the All Programs panel.

A Start menu update that could be coming soon: an updated All apps page in the Start menu, which displays apps in a grid of icons instead of a vertical list. pic.twitter.com/o8EYjf17Uf — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) March 30, 2024

Currently, this pane lists all the programs on your system in alphabetical order, but when this change goes live, the pane will be in a grid view.

Please note that this change is not yet visible in the test version, PhantomOfEarth had to dig into Windows 11 – specifically the preview build in the beta channel – to find it (using the ViVeTool customization utility).