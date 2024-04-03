Microsoft may redesign a significant portion of the Start menu in Windows 11, as indicated by changes in the test version of the OS.

As noted on X by regular Windows leaker PhantomOfEarth, the menu may have a completely different design to the All Programs panel.

Currently, this pane lists all the programs on your system in alphabetical order, but when this change goes live, the pane will be in a grid view.

Please note that this change is not yet visible in the test version, PhantomOfEarth had to dig into Windows 11 – specifically the preview build in the beta channel – to find it (using the ViVeTool customization utility).