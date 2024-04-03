Evil Empire, the developer of Dead Cells, is developing a new Prince of Persia installment in the roguelite genre, Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming reports. The game should be available on Steam by the end of this year and will be Ubisoft’s first direct-to-stream release since 2019.

The game is set to follow a similar path to Dead Cells, with an early access release that will evolve and receive new content based on player feedback.

The game has reportedly been in development for the past four years. Evil Empire and Ubisoft came to the partnership at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) around 2019.

The artistic direction of the game will be largely inspired by Franco-Belgian comics (Bande dessinée in French).

It is not yet known when the game will be officially announced, but it is likely that on April 10 at the Triple-i Initiative presentation, which is organized by Evil Empire.

During the period of early access on Steam, Dead Cells sold more than 850,000 copies, and in 2023 it reached the mark of 10 million units sold.