Ajax Systems announced the release of wired IP security cameras. Among the new devices are TurretCam, BulletCam and DomeCam Mini. They are designed to provide high-resolution video surveillance while ensuring reliable privacy protection.

«Ajax cameras are versatile – they work well both indoors and outdoors thanks to their IP65 rating. Their setup is simple and secure thanks to passwordless authentication. Thanks to different types of sensors and lenses, these cameras can meet a variety of video surveillance needs,” Ajax said in a statement.

The company says that its cameras are the perfect solution thanks to their advanced video streaming technology. They are synchronized with system events, so users have quick access to video data and can customize recording according to scenarios.

Among the key opportunities, the company names:

Key capabilities:

Secure passwordless camera authentication;

Fast archive navigation with dual video streaming technology;

Account security at all levels: 2FA, session control, password login or biometric authentication;

Customized virtual video wall;

Recognizing objects with the help of AI;

Instant high-resolution alarm verification;

IR illumination range up to 35 m;

Setting up a motion detection zone;

Synchronize the archive with system events;

Built-in digital microphone;

Supports up to 256 GB SD card;

Metal housing with water and dust protection;

Remote control and configuration.

Ajax Systems announced these cameras in October last year. Now they are available for ordering.