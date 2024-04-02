It is already a rule for FIAT to produce “charged” sporty versions of its models called Abarth. It happened this time too – the recently introduced compact electric crossover FIAT 600e has received a sport version of the Abarth 600e.

The visual differences are immediately noticeable: the Abarth 600e electric car gets a modified front bumper with imitation grilles and a spoiler, 20-inch wheels, a bumper with an integrated diffuser and a large wing attract attention. And, of course, the “hot” version of the FIAT 600e is decorated with ABARTH lettering on the doors.

What’s inside? The interior of the FIAT 600e electric car in the Abarth version has been additionally decorated with sporty accents: a steering wheel with a zero mark, sports seats with advanced lateral support, bright yellow stitching, and a multimedia system with engine growl imitation.

However, the differences between the FIAT 600e and the Abarth version are not limited to design and interior. The Abarth 600e electric crossover will offer 240 horsepower, making it the most powerful model in the history of Abarth. In addition, the use of a limited-slip differential is announced, and the aforementioned 20-inch wheels will be shod with special tires.

Sales of the Abarth 600e electric vehicle in the European market will start in early summer this year. The market launch will take place immediately in the limited edition Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, which will be produced in 1949 copies in honor of the year Abarth was founded.