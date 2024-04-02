Telegram is launching business features for users. But only Telegram Premium subscribers will have access to them, reports TechCrunch.

Telegram Business users will be able to create an additional account for their business, where they can customize the home page, specify working hours, use pre-prepared answers, add chatbots, chat tags, etc.

As it is known, Telegram Premium costs $4.99 per month on iOS and Android, and is available as a three-month, six-month, or annual plan.

As of December 2022, Telegram Premium reached the one million subscription mark. In January 2024, Pavel Durov announced that the number of Premium subscribers had grown to 5 million.

Telegram’s business features came just a few weeks after Pavel Durov told the Financial Times that Telegram has over 900 million users and will be profitable by 2025.